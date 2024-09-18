The “Most Haunted” Halloween Attraction Returns To New York State

Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Before you know it, Halloween will just be around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores.

I can definitely say that Halloween is one of my most favorite holidays. We have our spooky music, thriller movies, and of course freaking people out for fun. From my experience, this is the best thrill you will ever experience!

So where can we find this thrill, you may ask? Look no further, we've been expecting you...

We bring you "Field Of Horrors." In my opinion, by far the best place for not only one haunted attraction but now a total of six! Their newest attraction is known as "Walking Trail Of Terror." Where you'll go on an adventure and brave the nightmares of entering a slaughterhouse but only to be led deeper into a field. Question is, will you make it out alive? This one is certainly my favorite!

I remember last year, one of the attractions had a fog machine inside a dark maze and I couldn't even find my way out. Luckily these kinds of things amuse me more than scare me. But let me tell you, some people really do get scared easy!

You can find "Field Of Horrors" by typing 100 Farrell Rd, Troy, NY, 12182 in Google Maps. You're only looking at a 53 min. drive from North Adams, a 1-hour drive from Pittsfield, and just 1 hour and 3 min. from Great Barrington. For more details, you can check out Field of Horrors by clinking on the link.

Field of Horrors officially kicks off Friday, October 4th with sneak previews in September.

What's your favorite "Haunted Attraction" of all time? Let us know on our station app.

Below is a list of more Haunted Attractions in New England from Last Year:

