The New “4 Feet” Law In Affect In Massachusetts
As you know, the rules of the road are always changing in Massachusetts.
A lot of residents may not even know about this law and it's always good to have a refresher on how this new law that was passed last year works. Especially now that you see these new "Motorists Give 4Ft To Pass" road signs.
What Is The New "4 Feet" Law?
According to NBC10Boston, a new legislation was passed last year which means drivers must give at least four feet of space while passing cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable groups with whom they share the road.
The executive director Galen Mook of MassBike which is a group that's been working to push legislation like this through the State House for the last decade says the law isn't focused exclusively on cyclists.
"Not just people on bikes, but people who are walking people doing roadside repairs people in wheelchairs, equestrians. This is not geared towards police going out with a tape measured saying, 'Is this four feet, is this not four feet."
He instead stated that the goal is to help change mindsets and start shaping behavior. This new legislation also allow drivers to cross double yellow lines if needed to create that safe passing distance.
MassDOT as you know has also added signage across the state to help let drivers know about the change. MassBike says this now makes Massachusetts the third state in the U.S. to implement a four-foot safe passing distance regulation.
