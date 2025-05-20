They say it doesn't need to be Halloween for creeps to lurk in the shadows.

In Massachusetts, there are many eerie entities with dark histories.

The Hoosac Tunnel, for instance, faced tragic accidents during its construction, which began in 1861. A total of 195 workers were killed or seriously injured, with 135 confirmed fatalities. The tunnel has earned the nickname "Bloody Pit" among survivors, reflecting the dangers that plagued its construction. Workers suffered casualties from explosions, falling rocks, and accidents involving ladders or scaffolding.

In 1865, workers went on strike and protested by burning buildings. Fourteen men died or were injured while working on the tunnel in 1866. By 1867, the deadliest incident occurred when an explosion happened in the Central Shaft. Workers were digging the tunnel's 1,028-foot (313 m) vertical exhaust shaft when a candle in the hoist building ignited naphtha fumes leaking from a "Gasometer" lamp.

The explosion ignited the hoist, causing it to collapse into the shaft. Four men near the top of the shaft managed to escape, but 13 men working 538 feet (164 meters) below were trapped by falling naphtha and pieces of iron. The pumps were also destroyed, and as a result, the shaft began to fill with water.

The next day, a worker named Mallory was lowered into the shaft with a rope. He was overcome by fumes and reported that there were no survivors, so no further rescue attempts were made. However, several months later, when workers finally reached the bottom of the shaft, they discovered that some victims had survived long enough to fashion a raft before suffocating.

Please be aware that this rail line is active. Exploring the tunnel is dangerous and illegal.

Given the Tunnel's dark history, let's take a rare 5-mile train ride from the West Portal in North Adams to the East Portal in Florida, Massachusetts.

