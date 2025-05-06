Although fewer drive-in theaters are left in the country, many have managed to survive throughout the years.

Drive-ins have been declining for the past few decades. However, their business saw a significant increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor movie viewing was not an option. Some believe that the decline of drive-ins can be attributed to the invention of the VCR.

With spring arriving and summer not far off, this drive-in will open for the 2025 season on May 9th. According to their Facebook page, they have made some minor price adjustments and will show double features on both screens.

It's just a short drive from The Berkshires to North Hoosick Falls, New York. My favorite drive-in, the first I ever visited, has been serving the community since 1948! My parents took me there for the first time in 2004 when "Shrek 2" was a big hit at the box office. It's hard to believe that was over 20 years ago!

According to their website, a few movies are announced weekly as they strive to showcase the latest films. Since Hathaway's is a "twin" drive-in theater, patrons have more options for what they can watch on a night.

They are constantly seeking assistance from reliable individuals who are genuinely interested in the movie theatre business. Applicants can apply through their website. Managing such a busy schedule is not something that can be done alone.

