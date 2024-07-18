The Oldest Drive-In Theater Still In Operation In New York State
Even though there's a lot of fewer drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years.
Drive-in's have been on the decline for the past few decades, business did however amp up greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic when seeing an indoor movie was not an option. Some say the reasoning for drive-ins going out of business was the invention of the "VCR."
Now that Summer is in full swing and there's plenty of time left in the season, this particular drive-in is still going strong and celebrating over 75 years in business!
Just a short drive from The Berkshires over the border in North Hoosick Falls, New York. My favorite and actually first ever drive-in I've been to has been serving area patrons since 1948! I remember my parents first taking me here back in 2004 when Shrek 2 was a hit at the box office. Crazy how that was 20 years ago!
According to their website, a handful of movies are announced on a weekly basis as they try their best to show the latest films every week. Since Hathaway's is a "twin" drive-in theater, that gives patrons more viewing options for what's being shown on a given night.
They are also always looking for help who is reliable and highly interested in working in a movie theatre business and to apply on their website. As running such busy is not something you can do solo.
