The Oldest Drive-In Theater Still In Operation In New York State

Even though there's a lot of fewer drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years.

Drive-in's have been on the decline for the past few decades, business did however amp up greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic when seeing an indoor movie was not an option. Some say the reasoning for drive-ins going out of business was the invention of the "VCR."

RELATED: How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Left In Massachusetts?

Now that Summer is in full swing and there's plenty of time left in the season, this particular drive-in is still going strong and celebrating over 75 years in business!

Hathaway's Drive-In Facebook Page Hathaway's Drive-In Facebook Page loading...

Just a short drive from The Berkshires over the border in North Hoosick Falls, New York. My favorite and actually first ever drive-in I've been to has been serving area patrons since 1948! I remember my parents first taking me here back in 2004 when Shrek 2 was a hit at the box office. Crazy how that was 20 years ago!

According to their website, a handful of movies are announced on a weekly basis as they try their best to show the latest films every week. Since Hathaway's is a "twin" drive-in theater, that gives patrons more viewing options for what's being shown on a given night.

Get our free mobile app

hathawaysdrive-in.com hathawaysdrive-in.com loading...

They are also always looking for help who is reliable and highly interested in working in a movie theatre business and to apply on their website. As running such busy is not something you can do solo.

These Are The 23 Drive-In Theaters Left In NY State New York State has the highest drive-in movie theater screens in the country. That means there's probably one not too far from wherever you are. There are a handful here in the Capital Region. Back in the swinging '60s, drive-in theaters were all the rage, with over 4,000 scattered across the country and a whopping one hundred fifty right here in New York State alone. But times have changed, and now only twenty-three of these nostalgic gems are left in New York State. Check them out. Gallery Credit: I Love NY

These 11 Drive-In Theaters in NH, ME, and MA Are Still Operational Gallery Credit: Meg