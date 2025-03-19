The Oldest Restaurants Found In Massachusetts
The one thing I will say about living in the commonwealth, we have a lot of locally owned restaurants. Especially diners. And I mean a lot of diners! Not only are these eateries popular, but they have been in business for many decades! Or should I say even centuries!
Let's put it this way, we live in a state that loves our seafood, along with our burgers, steak, and fries. Oh, and I can't forget pasta as well. I mean anytime I walk into a diner, I can't resist but just order their signature burger.
Now say if I'm spending time near the coast like in Boston, the seafood is where it's at!
So, What Do I Mean When I Say Centuries?
The list of these oldest restaurants dates as far back as the late 1600s and expands all the way to the 1950s. If a restaurant has been in business for centuries, you know they are definitely doing it right. Like they say, the customer is always right!
So How Many Of These Have I Eaten At?
I am sad to say I have only eaten at 2 of these restaurants on the list. Now that I have looked over the list and all the awesome food options, you can rest assure that I'll be taking road trips to these places. Especially the fact that I am now dating someone who likes the same kind of food as I do!
Moving forward as I am now hungry after writing this, here's the list of the top 10 oldest restaurants deemed the best in the commonwealth of Massachusetts.
10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS
Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause
