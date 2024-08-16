The Oldest Road In America Runs Through Massachusetts

We all drive these roads every day here in Massachusetts and we have to admit, we're always complaining about potholes and saying like fix the roads or when are the roads going to be fixed? While this topic is not exactly about potholes, it's mainly about how old roads can actually be.

So, what is the oldest road in the Baystate?

According to Onlyinyourstate.com, what you see is called The King's Highway which was established by King Charlies II of 1650, which slowly expanded southward from Boston until 1735. The road was a big help for mail delivery between New York City and Boston at the time considering horse carriages where the only means of transportation.

The total mileage for The King's Highway is 1,300 miles. It starts in Boston and Cambridges and works its way down to New Haven and Fairfield.

From there, you can travel the highway down to New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virgina, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Now you might be thing, this all sounds familiar now. And no, it's not Interstate 95 ether.

The King's Highway is actually tied into the two longest US Routes which are Route 1 going North and South, and Route 20 going East and West! So, there you have it, the oldest Highway is right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and you probably drive it every day and not realize it.

