The Purpose of Radar Speed Signs in Massachusetts

We've all have driven passed this sign and thought to ourselves, better watch my speed I don't want to get a speeding ticket in the mail. Me, I've always I said not a bad score but could be higher. LOL. No seriously don't actually do that if you valid your license and other people's lives. But the question is, can you actually get a ticket in the mail if the radar sign detects you have exceeded the speed limit? FYI, knock o

Driving Northbound on Curran Highway, I discovered that the North Adams Police Department is measuring speed with a radar sign in the Northbound Lane if you're traveling towards downtown. The main purpose for radar speed signs is to slow cars down by making drivers aware when they are driving at speeds above the posted limit. It's basically a safer alternative to having to build speed bumps or rumble strips.

They often can be used in school zones, sometimes in conjunction with Safe Routes to School programs, in construction zones, or on busy residential roads. Some college and corporate campuses use radar speed signs to slow traffic as well. Many plants are using these signs to monitor forklifts and other type trucks. Which by the way is something new to me. As far as getting a ticket, it usually depends on if the sign is equipped with a camera or not. So, if you don't want to risk getting a ticket it's best to just watch your speed no matter if what kind of sign you think it is. Afterall, cars nowadays ride so nice that it's hard to tell how fast you're actually going until you look at your speedometer.

