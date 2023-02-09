The Top 10 Food Snacks in Massachusetts for Super Bowl Weekend

The Big Game is this weekend! Hard to believe right? Before you know it, The Daytona 500 will be here, and then baseball season! By the way "Madden" has made another prediction once again for this year's Superbowl score. They predicted the final score is 31 to 17 over the Chiefs and that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will be named MVP. We shall see since the company has accurately predicted the winner of the Super Bowl for 13 of the past 19 years, including the exact score in 2015!

Now onto food! From wings and pizza to chips and dips, reports state the average American eats around of 2,400 calories during the 4-hour game… so which snacks do Massachusetts residents go mad for around game time, and over the entire Super Bowl weekend? Ahead of the big game, the guys over at Gambling.com jumped into Google search data to reveal the most searched for food items over Super Bowl weekend.

The Table below ranks the Top 10 most searched for snacks in Massachusetts during Super Bowl weekend:

# Food Item Number of Searches in Massachusetts* 1 Pizza Slices 72,039 2 Burgers 41,346 3 Cookies 23,424 4 Chicken Wings 22,395 5 Chili 16,808 6 BBQ Ribs 15,218 7 Chips n Dips 14,701 8 Ice Cream 13,867 9 Shrimp 10,110 10 Meatballs 8,873

*During Super Bowl weekend, 2022.

A good old slice of pizza ranks #1, pulling in around 72,000 searches over the Super Bowl weekend alone. With Chips n Dip making a top 10 appearance, what were the most searched for dips over Super Bowl weekend?

The Table below ranks the Top 5 most searched for dips in Massachusetts during Super Bowl weekend:

# Dip Number of Searches in Massachusetts * 1 Salsa 2,806 2 Buffalo Chicken 2,418 3 Hummus 2,284 4 Guacamole 1,860 5 Queso 1,053

Using Google Search Volumes, 30 of the USA’s most popular Super Bowl dishes were analyzed, to see which item had been searched the most over Super Bowl weekend last year. These were then compiled, and a top 10 ranking was created.

What Is Your Favorite Superbowl Food Snack? Let us know on our station app.

