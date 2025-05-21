Do you think these are the best donuts in the Bay State?

A Traditional Deep-Fried Delicacy

Doughnuts are delightful treats that many people love to enjoy from time to time. According to Sporked, these charming, deep-fried pastries have a rich history, with the tradition of indulging in fried delicacies dating all the way back to ancient Roman times. How fascinating!

Deep-fried dough balls have been a popular treat since at least ancient Roman times and we still enjoy them today—but is a funnel cake really a donut? The philosophical debate rages on. And, of course, there’s the churro, whose ancient origins are in fact shrouded in mystery. As far as the name itself, recipes for dough “nuts” started appearing in recipe books in the mid 1700s. Washington Irving even wrote about “dough-nuts” in his 1809 A History of New York.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Best Donuts in the Country

Taste of Mass has recently hosted an engaging people's choice vote to find the best donut shops in Massachusetts. If you're a donut lover, this is your chance to explore some of the finest spots for mouthwatering treats in our state.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Massachusetts's Top Donut Shop

Taste of Mass has ranked Donna's Donuts in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, as the top donut shop in the Baystate.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

Donna's Donuts has 229 reviews and has an average of 4.3 stars. Here's one of the customer reviews according to Yelp:

Fluffy soft donuts with a variety of flavors, but not so much variety that you're overwhelmed. Helpful and conversational staff that happily gave me their recommendations. The interior is kind of retro and homey, and that made me so happy. The prices aren't bad either!

To see the top 16 donut shops in the Baystate, according to Taste of Mass, see them here.