The World’s Ugliest Building Is In Massachusetts

For most of Massachusetts, you have your beautiful historic buildings. From schools, to churches, and even skyscrapers.

Then you have your buildings that are not so nice and it makes you wonder why they were evening designed and built in the first place.

This building in particular is a good example.

This building is no other than Boston City Hall located at 1 City Hall Square in Boston, Massachusetts. According to en.wikipedia was designed by Gerhard Kallmann, a Columbia University professor,[2] and Michael McKinnell, a Columbia graduate student[2] who co-founded Kallmann McKinnell & Knowles.

The project was all apart of the urban redevelopment when Boston demolished an area of housing and businesses. Construction for the building started in 1963 and was completed in 1968.

With all the backlash, criticism, and ridicule over the decades, Boston City Hall was unfortunately named the fourth ugliest building in the world and one of the major Global Eyesores, according to Buildworld.

Why is Boston City Hall considered ugly?

Architects at the time were trying their best to look at the future for the city which meant not including any classical and historical elements as part of the design. That being said, this makes city hall to truly fail how Boston is represented versus how other city halls would meet those expectations.

Boston City Hall is without a doubt an eyesore and will still receive the public criticism that it always has. Despite that, city business will still continue for the time being in the current building as they're no plans for any replacement.

