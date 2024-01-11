When you think of small towns, what do you think of? Me I think of the town I grew up in the Berkshires known as Adams. Which just sits 15 minutes from the New York and Vermont borders combined and has a population of 8,166 according to the 2020 census. But what if I told you there's a town smaller than any other town in Berkshire County put together?

Look no further than a really small town called Gosnold. Located in Dukes County right off the Vineyard Sound and Buzzards Bay. Settled in 1641, incorporated in 1864 in with population of just 70 according to the 2020 census. That's right 70! It is the smallest town in the Baystate out of a total of 351 towns the state has to offer.

Majority of the residents reside on the island nearby known as Cuttyhunk. Many boaters enjoy day trips on the cozy harbor since there's no like movie theatres, bars, nightclubs, or anything that will cause any canoes. Just a calm and peaceful sea to cherish many great memories from. Take long relaxing walks to the beach, to the old ship wreck, or the historic war fort (used to fight the British). It is the charm of the houses, the Inn, and the quaint little stores, that keep bringing people back. However, you'd be surprised on how many deer inhabit the island!

Pictured above may just look like a random house but it's actually the Town Hall! Their are many ways to get to the island whether it's by fairy or a 10 minute plane ride from New Bedford. But before you decide on transportation around the island, the only way to get around is a golf cart due to the size of its trails.

