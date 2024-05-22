Hot temperatures are brewing up in the Baystate. According to WWLP 22 News, warmer temperatures aren’t usually seen until early June. The first ninety-degree day we had last year was on June 1, so do these warmer temperatures mean another warm summer?

Before we get into the best swimming holes in Massachusetts, here's some safety tips from the Red Cross on swimming in rivers and lakes:

Enter the water feet first for your safety! Always enter unknown or shallow water cautiously. Dive only in water clearly marked as safe for diving, at least 9 feet deep with no underwater obstacles.

Do not enter the water from a height, such as a bridge or boat.

Be careful when standing to prevent being knocked over by currents or waves.

Swim sober.

Supervise others sober and without distractions, such as reading or talking on or using a cell phone.

Swim with a buddy.

These Are The 12 Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts Whether you want to wade next to a waterfall, take a dip in a world-famous pond, or just plan a great family outing, we've got you covered.

With the extreme heat on the rise in Baystate, it's also a good reminder that it’s illegal in Massachusetts to confine an animal in a vehicle exposed to extreme weather conditions. This can result in a fine of $150. While there is no specific law against leaving children unattended in a car, the person in their care can still face child endangerment or neglect charges.

According to AAA, most car deaths occur in temperatures over 80 degrees. In just 10 minutes, the inside of a car can reach nearly 100 degrees. Police, firefighters, or animal control can legally enter your vehicle if there’s an animal inside who’s in distress. A civilian can also enter your car to rescue a pet, but only after calling 911, and if there’s no other way for the animal to get out.