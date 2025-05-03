Now that May is here, bears emerge from hibernation and start to appear throughout Massachusetts. The good news is that if you follow proper safety tips, your chances of encountering a bear and being harmed are very low.

What Are Black Bears?

Black bears are predominantly black, featuring a brown muzzle and occasionally a white patch on their chest. They have large, well-padded feet and moderately sized, curved claws. Male black bears typically weigh between 130 and 600 pounds, while females generally weigh between 100 and 400 pounds.

What Are The locations With The Highest Risk Of Bear Activity In Massachusetts?

According to mass.gov, Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state for black bears in America, and their numbers have increased since the 1970s. An estimated 4,500 bears live and breed in the Berkshires, Worcester County, and northern Middlesex County. Interestingly, the eastern parts of Massachusetts, particularly near I-495, are primarily home to young male bears and some breeding females.

Understanding the Black Bear Range in Massachusetts

The Black Bear Range refers to the specific habitats in Massachusetts where black bears are commonly found. These areas are essential for the survival and reproduction of the species, providing food sources, shelter, and space for the bears to roam. Understanding this range is crucial for conservation efforts and ensuring that black bears can thrive in their natural environment.

A listener recently shared a photo taken by their Ring camera, showing a black bear in their driveway sometime after midnight. Fortunately, the bear didn’t cause any trouble or mess with any trash that might have been left out.

Here are some safety guidelines that Massachusetts residents should follow:

Remove any bird feeders that may attract wildlife to the food inside them. Install proper electric fencing to protect livestock, like chickens and bees. Secure any loose trash, including dumpsters, that bears might be able to access.

One important tip is to keep your pets on a leash. If you encounter a bear, they may act aggressively if it feels threatened by a barking dog. More useful tips can be found here. For any questions or concerns about black bears, your nearest MassWildlife office is always available.

