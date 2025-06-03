The warm weather has finally arrived in Massachusetts, making it essential to discuss ticks. While there isn't a specific month when ticks are most active, it's wise to take precautions whenever you go outdoors, as ticks can be found throughout the year.

One community in Massachusetts is the most popular summer destination and has the highest tick population in the state. Although this may not be conclusive, certain areas are recognized for having higher concentrations of ticks and greater rates of tick-borne diseases. These regions typically feature dense forests, tall grasses, and a wealth of abundant wildlife.

Here is a list of the 10 communities in Massachusetts that are heavily infested with ticks, according to A.I.

Berkshire County, with its many forests, ranks #2. However, why is Cape Cod ranked #1 given its proximity to the ocean?

The rise in tick populations can be attributed to several factors, including local climate, vegetation, and the presence of suitable hosts, such as deer and other wildlife. Cape Cod's temperate climate, with its milder winters, enables ticks to survive and reproduce more easily. As a result, the tick season has become extended.

Stay Safe from Ticks and Lyme Disease

To prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of Lyme disease, avoid areas where ticks are commonly found. Use insect repellents and wear protective clothing. It is also important to perform regular tick checks on yourself and your pets. Additionally, you can create tick-free zones in your yard by keeping the lawn well-manicured, removing potential tick habitats, and taking steps to prevent deer from entering your property.

