These Are The Last Of The Hooters Locations Left In Massachusetts

Hooters dates back to April Fools' Day of 1983 where six owners Lynn D. Stewart, Gil DiGiannantonio, Ed Droste, Billy Ranieri, Ken Wimmer and Dennis Johnson believed their concept of business was going to fail.

The first restaurant opened on October 4, 1983, on a site of a former rundown nightclub in Clearwater, Florida. Business started to skyrocket in December of 1984 when a group of Atlanta investors bought out the rights to Hooters.

Despite legal issues and criticism over the years, there are still currently over 430 locations in the United States today. 4 of which are still in operation here in Massachusetts.

Where are the Hooters locations in Massachusetts?

#1

1290 Riverdale St, in located West Springfield, Massachusetts. This location is the first one that I've had eaten at personally. Then you have Donut Dip across the street for coffee and dessert. Oh, and did I mention there's a cemetery right next door? Creepy!

#2

291 Boston Turnpike, located in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

#3

1143 Broadway, in located Saugus, Massachusetts off of U.S. Route 1.

#4

850 Providence Hwy, located in Dedham, Massachusetts. This location has many other businesses surrounding it to shop at including a Tesla dealer!

Whichever location you decide to dine at, you can expect waiting staff to be primality young woman simply known as "Hooters Girls." You can expect to find mixed genders working in the kitchen along with managers at select locations.

The menu consists of hamburgers, other sandwiches, steaks, seafood entrees, appetizers, and their famous chicken wings.

You can also expect to find beer and wine at almost all locations and if permits allow, you'll find a full liquor bar. Hooters T-shirts, sweatshirts, and various souvenirs and curios are also sold at all locations.

