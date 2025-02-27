These Items Are A Big No No For The Trash In Massachusetts

Being told everyday what we can and cannot do is a fact of life. Whether it's in person or through the media. So, why stop today?

Think Twice Before Throwing Things Away In The Trash.

Believe it or not, there are many things that can actually hurt the environment if they're not disposed properly.

According to Mass.gov, Massachusetts has what's called waste ban where prohibitions on the disposal and transfer for disposal of certain toxic and/or recyclable items. Waste bans are intended to encourage reuse and/or recycling of certain waste materials, conserve disposal capacity, and reduce adverse environmental impacts from waste materials containing toxic substances.

I Honestly Never Knew Batteries Weren't Supposed To Be Thrown Away.

I knew car batteries would be considered a hazardous waste but I didn't know that throwing away that AAA battery from my Walkman radio was a big no no. I guess it makes sense since many batteries do contain lead or mercury. Here's what is said according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

EPA recommendation: send used alkaline and zinc carbon batteries to battery recyclers or check with your local or state solid waste authority.

Being Big On Recycling, Some Items You Can't Just Throw Away

I wouldn't be surprised if people just bury items in their yard just to avoid the hassle. Totally understandable.

