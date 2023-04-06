This Area of Massachusetts Is Full of Nostalgic Family Fun, Eats, Etc.

This Area of Massachusetts Is Full of Nostalgic Family Fun, Eats, Etc.

explorenorthadams.com

These places I'm about to talk have a special place in my heart. Considering the fact, they have been around as I long as I can remember growing up in the Berkshires! Today I was out cruising around glancing at these places thinking how amazing it is to still have them around and how they managed to survive the Covid-19 Pandemic despite the economic challenges.

What am I talking about you may ask? Let's find out! 

Get our free mobile app
Yelp
loading...

First, we take a trip down memory lane with Valley Park Bowl. Located on 1274 Curran Hwy, in North Adams just behind Pedrin's Dairy Bar. I can't forget all the birthday parties and special events I attended at Valley Park Bowl back in the 2000s.

Yelp
loading...

We're also not talking regular bowling ether. As a matter of fact, it's the only bowling alley left in Berkshire County that offers Candlepin Bowling!

untappd.com
loading...

Just the lanes themselves plus the classic decor just brings back that nostalgic feeling whenever you're bowling here with friends and family.

Yelp
loading...

I remember when bowling was over, everyone including myself would move on to playing in the arcade and try to win many tickets as possible just so we could go home with prizes that we end up only having a short period of time. LOL. Good times at Valley Park Bowl! Oh, speaking of Pedrin's Dairy Bar...

Google Maps
loading...
Google Maps
loading...

After some family fun entertainment, it was ether food or ice cream everyone would be craving and that's when Pedrin's Dairy Bar literally right next door to Valley Park Bowl would come to play (No Pun Intended).

Google Maps
loading...

People from all over and sometimes even 100 miles away come to the Berkshire just to enjoy a wide variety food and ice cream at Pedrin's. Oh, I can taste the Fish & Chips now.

Google Maps
loading...

After all that entertainment, food, and even ice cream you could ether fill up your gas tank next door for the trip home.

Google Maps
loading...

Or get some last-minute shopping done across the street. (Be cautious when using this intersection though.) Literally this area in North Adams, Massachusetts has almost everything for the whole day with family!

Yankee Candle Owner's Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course

Level Up - Fun Facts about Classic Arcade Games

High Score Player Two Classic Arcade is packed with some of the best arcade games ever made. Let's find out some fun facts about the games we know and love.

 

Filed Under: Berkshires, Massachusetts, North Adams
Categories: Articles, Photos, News, Local News, Lists
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM