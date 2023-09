This Berkshire City in Massachusetts Is Considered the Poorest

Massachusetts is full of quaint and rather historic towns, some of which they call the Bay State’s “best-kept secrets,” according to Worldatlas.com. The state ranks tenth in terms of the percentage of its population living below the poverty level according to the American Community Survey’s 5-year projections. But sometimes these cities and towns do however suffer from a financial crisis leading to many struggles. Other than that, this town or should I say city is not a bad place to live at all.

But what is this city, and where does it stand on the list?

North Adams made #8 on the list according to theworkersrights.com for being a poor city in Fort Massachusetts. The city was constructed by the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1745 and destroyed during the French and Indian War the following year. It wasn't until the 1770s where permanent colonization began, when a Quaker colony from Rhode Island came. It was separated from Adams and constituted as the town of North Adams in 1878. Thanks to Waterpower from the Hoosic, it contributed to early industry (including textile milling), and blast furnaces and shoes were also manufactured by the mid-19th century.

In the 1870s, the Hoosac (rail) Tunnel was constructed. Moving on to 1930 through the mid-1980s, the electronics industry was important to the economy as the majority of the city’s employment is now accounted for by services such as education, health care, utilities, retail trade, printing and engraving.

For economic hunger in the city when visiting North Adams, Jack's Hot Dog Stand is your best bet in my option for cheap but delicious eats in the city. For free entertainment during the summer months, you have the annual North Adams Windsor Lake summer concert series, and of course the very popular community concert series Party in The Park at Noel Field every Thursday night July and August from 6-8 p.m.

Or if you just want to cool off when it gets brutal in the summer, you also have the free splash pad for everyone to enjoy!

Even if North Adams is a poor city, there's still plenty of activities going on that don't break the bank.

What's your favorite North Adams activity? Let us know on our station app.

