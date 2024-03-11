This Berkshire Hike In Massachusetts Leads To A Hidden Gem

I normally workout at the gym when I get off the air in the morning but since I had a little time to kill during my travels last Spring, I figured why not go for a walk on the newly paved bike path that runs from Crane Avenue all the way to the Berkshire House of Corrections entrance. Along the way, I spotted this interesting gem that I never thought I'd see on a bike path.

It looks like the community has come together to create what's called a holiday bike trail tree. According to the sign, anyone is welcome to place an ornament on the tree even if it's not the holiday season. After all, some places do celebrate the holidays all year around. Again, you'll find this tree closest to the Lanesboro (former Berkshire Mall entrance) It is definitely worth the hike or even biking all the way to Crane Avenue if you haven't been on this portion of the trail.

Of course if you have a whole day to spare, you can enjoy a long 12 mile hike or bike ride on Ashuwillticook Rail Trail (ash-oo-will-ti-cook) which runs parallel to Route 8 from Crane Avenue in Pittsfield all the way to Lime Street in Adams. This is all thanks to the former Housatonic railroad which was in use from the 1840s, up until late as 1990.

