This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL
So, what Big Box Store is making a return possibly in the Berkshires? Kmart? Sears? JCPenney?
Cruising down memory lane, you guessed it right! WWLP 22 News reports that Ames Department Store according to their website has announced a return for the Spring of 2023! I have lot of fond memories of Ames at the Berkshire Mall (now Target) back in the early 2000s. Heck, my grandfather (Bob Pause) actually used to work there!
The discount store chain was based in Rocky Hill CT. and was founded by three Connecticut brothers, Milton, Irving and Herbert Gilman, in 1958. The company suffered two bankruptcies. One in 1990, and one in 2002 which put all of its stores out of business. At the time that was a total of 327 stores. The company has yet to list any store return locations at this time, but their website is telling everyone to check back daily for updates.
This project is being run by Molyneux Group, the owners of Bradlees Department Stores PLC. - Ames Department Stores PLC LinkedIn,
Would you like to see a return of Ames Department Stores? And where would you like to see one return? Let us know on our station app.