As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL

So, what Big Box Store is making a return possibly in the Berkshires? Kmart? Sears? JCPenney?

Cruising down memory lane, you guessed it right! WWLP 22 News reports that Ames Department Store according to their website has announced a return for the Spring of 2023! I have lot of fond memories of Ames at the Berkshire Mall (now Target) back in the early 2000s. Heck, my grandfather (Bob Pause) actually used to work there!

The discount store chain was based in Rocky Hill CT. and was founded by three Connecticut brothers, Milton, Irving and Herbert Gilman, in 1958. The company suffered two bankruptcies. One in 1990, and one in 2002 which put all of its stores out of business. At the time that was a total of 327 stores. The company has yet to list any store return locations at this time, but their website is telling everyone to check back daily for updates.

This project is being run by Molyneux Group, the owners of Bradlees Department Stores PLC. - Ames Department Stores PLC LinkedIn,

Would you like to see a return of Ames Department Stores? And where would you like to see one return? Let us know on our station app.

A Look Inside Abandoned Ames Department Store in NY Ames Department stores were once prevalent throughout the United States, including here in the Capital Region and other parts of New York. At one time, there were about 700 stores nationwide.

I remember buying my first DVD player at the store in Latham when it was having its going out of business sale in the early 2000's. That location is now a Hobby Lobby.

In 2002, there were between 300 and 400 stores. The company was declining in sales and shut down operations permanently.

This former store is located in Horseheads, NY, in the state's Southern Tier between Elmira and the Finger Lakes. What makes it unique is the fact that sign and external design of the store still remain. In fact, the power still works in the building - as these urban explorers found out when they were making their way through the building.

Inside the store, not much retail history remains, though there are some colorful counters and maybe the remains of some signs on the floor. It also appears some squatters may have been calling it home at some point.

As expected, floor tiles are deteriorating, ceiling tiles are non-existent, there's garbage and debris, but neatly piled into different areas, so somebody is keeping an eye on it. Graffiti is seen in different parts of the former store as well.

It looks like some work may have been done on the facility in the past as it looks 'relatively' clean for a store that's been abandoned for around twenty years.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.