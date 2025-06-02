Many forecasts indicate that the good weather we’ve awaited is finally expected to arrive in the Berkshires this week.

Summer is approaching, and we are all eager to enjoy the warm weather. There is truly no place like Berkshire County, Massachusetts, during the summer.

Before throwing a party or planning outdoor activities, be aware of the laws that may apply.

The summer means backyard parties, block parties, and good times. However, for those who enjoy some peace and prefer to have their windows open at home, the law is on their side.

The Hooting Law in Massachusetts

I was looking into the noise laws in Massachusetts. This topic came up at a recent wedding I attended while working as a DJ, where I was asked to keep the volume at a reasonable level. Like most areas, Berkshire County has a noise ordinance that regulates the permissible times for running loud equipment.

In Massachusetts, noise regulations are determined by each individual city and town rather than a statewide ordinance. Local boards of health or police departments typically enforce these rules. The law specifies certain times when excessive noise is not allowed and outlines the types of noise that are restricted. While the First Amendment generally protects loud or offensive language, persistent yelling, shouting, or other loud noises in public places between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. that cause a disturbance can be considered a violation.

The best advice is to be considerate and familiarize yourself with the neighborhood. If you're planning a party, it's wise to inform your neighbors and keep the noise levels to a minimum.

