Summer road trip season is here, and if you're seeking a majestic getaway that's a bit closer to home this year, consider this hidden gem in the Bay State.

Depending on your location in the region, the drive may be a bit long, but the journey is definitely worth it.

Welcome to Bash Bish Falls

It is considered the tallest waterfall and is located in the southwestern part of South Egremont, Massachusetts.

Bash Bish Falls State Park offers scenic viewing of the Commonwealth’s largest waterfall. The dramatic final pitch of Bash Bish Brook drops about 60 feet into an emerald plunge pool.

Sacred to the Mohican and Scaghticoke peoples, it later sparked new scientific thoughts, became an inspiring muse for artists, and an exciting vacation spot. Today, visitors can enjoy moderate to rigorous hikes through the surrounding landscape and stunning views of the falls from a designated viewing area. -Mass.gov website

The waterfall is accessible only on foot, and the hike is definitely worth it. Various trails are available, including two that have parking lots in both Massachusetts and New York.

The shortest hike on the Massachusetts side of Mount Washington is a 0.6-mile round trip. It is shorter, more rugged, and strenuous, so wearing proper hiking gear is advisable.

Many visitors to Bash Bish Falls believe summer is the best time for a road trip. For more information about Bash Bish Falls, visit the Massachusetts.gov website here. You can also read some reviews on TripAdvisor here.

