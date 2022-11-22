This Holiday Light Display Is Just Days Away in Massachusetts!

With temperatures starting to drop and the leaves almost fully off the trees, it's just another sign that Jolly Old Saint Nick is around the corner. Christmas music is starting to be heard in the stores, and not to mention a select number of radio stations already spinning Christmas tunes including our sister station in Albany NY. 103.9 The Breeze.

I know what you're thinking, let's cut the turkey first! Don't worry, I'm still looking forward to stuffing my face on Thanksgiving. Anyways another reason to say ho, ho, ho, is the fact that Christmas trees are starting to popup in the region like the one that's been shipped from Queensbury NY. down to the Big Apple. My radio brother Ron has details on that by the way, just click here.

So, what is the first Christmas event of the year in Berkshire County?

What you're looking at in the photo is the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the heart of downtown North Adams. An event that everyone raves about every year during the holiday season!

Traffic will be routed away from the tree at Monument Square on Main St. (between the First Congregational Church and First Baptist Church North Adams) where residents are asked to gather to count down the seconds until the switch is thrown and thousands of twinkling lights adorn the downtown. - North Adams Tourism

The event is on Wednesday, November 23, from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Remember to get there early for the best view and why not shop local while you're at it this holiday season! As soon the lights are fired up, you can enjoy festive music by the Drury High School Band and Band Front as Santa Claus makes his way downtown on the North Adams Fire Department's Fire Engine. The first 500 kids will receive gifts from Santa and his helpers too!

The North Adams Office of Community Events would like to thank many great sponsors including MountainOne, Berkshire Bank, Cascade School Supplies, the First Baptist Church and Terra Nova, for helping to make this event possible. Also special thanks to North Adams Dept. Of Public Works, Wire & Alarm, North Adams Police Department, Massachusetts, and North Adams Fire Department for the days of hard work they put in to prepare for this holiday tradition that we all look forward to every year!

For more information on the tree lighting, you can contact the Office of Tourism & Community Events at: 413-664-6180 or tourism@northadams-ma.gov.