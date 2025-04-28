As the snowmobiling season comes to a close, spring and summer bring the ATV season to many residents of Massachusetts.

I currently do not own an ATV, but I would love to get back into riding. However, there are specific rules and regulations in Massachusetts that all operators must follow. These regulations are essential not only for the operator's safety but also for the safety of those around them.

Before you hit the trails, please take a moment to inspect your machine to ensure it's in good working order.

While it is essential to have headlights on after dark, there are laws regarding the number of headlights that must be equipped on the vehicle and when they should be turned on.

Understanding the Headlight Law for ATVs in Massachusetts: What is an ATV?

An ATV, or All-Terrain Vehicle, is a motorized recreational vehicle specifically designed or modified for travel on four low-pressure tires. It features a seat meant to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control. Mass.gov provides this definition.

According to the law, every recreational vehicle must have at least one headlight, a red rear light, and a red rear reflector when driven after sunset. Additionally, if you intend to tow a trailer with your ATV, a rear reflector is also required.

With warmer weather approaching, the trails will be calling. Let's enjoy this recreational activity while ensuring our safety.

ATV Course states that all recreational vehicle operators in Massachusetts who are under the age of 18 are required to complete an approved OHV Safety Course. Additionally, they must carry the Massachusetts Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Safety Certificate with them while riding on public lands.

