This MA. Historic Diner in The Berkshires Will Soon Reopen!

This popular historic dining car that's been around for many generations will soon have a new life once again. Iberkshires.com reports owners Leah King and Wayne Gelinas a couple of the Wigwam at the top of Mohawk Trail in North Adams talked about plans during a presentation last week during a board of selectman's meeting.

King stated they were heartbroken when former owner Peter Oleskiewicz who opened the diner in December of 2021 and decided to shut it down at the end of March because the business was "unsustainable" due to a decline in customers that week. The couple who owns 'Boba Tea and Gift Shop' on 57 Park Street stated they would have people waiting for a seat at the diner who would come in just to buy things. They would open at 8 o'clock because of overflow from the diner.

King also mentioned they already sold nearly 3,000 beverages in its first month at their shop, even only being open Saturday-Monday, and more than 1,000 baked goods. It's also created new opportunities including six jobs for the town. no new name has yet been announced for the diner (which has had a few names over the years) but the concept will be "Miss Adams Plus," according to King.

Menu items will consist of diner affair which will include breakfast, bakery items, bread bowls for chowder and chili, sandwiches, vegan/vegetarian items, her mother's pickled cabbage, and Taipei night market/street food. King envisions the diner will serve customers seven days a week from May to December and then Friday to Sunday during the winter.

"We want to bring people to Adams, starting with Park Street, "Park Street is not very inspiring right now." - King

I have to say, I am so glad this diner is getting another chance at life again. Especially with all the challenges it faced in the recent years. And not to mention, my grandmother worked here back in the good old days!