This Massachusetts Arcade Will Bring You Back In To The 1980s

Now who said adults can't have fun? In my spare time I enjoy a handful of video games myself on the PlayStation 4 including The Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption Series by Rockstar Games. I know I am always one console behind since the PlayStation 5 is currently dominating the market.

Let's talk about retro games. Obviously, a handful of people can remember Atari games growing up in the 80s. Now if you're a 90s baby like me, you probably remember The Nintendo 64!

Now, what if I told you there's an arcade in Massachusetts that's full of retro gaming?

Get our free mobile app

Play Arcade/Facebook Play Arcade/Facebook loading...

Look no further than Play Arcade located in New Bedford, Massachusetts! According to onlyinyourstate.com, you'll find dozens of retro video games including pinball machines that will take you back in time to the video game-playing days of your childhood. Only this time since it is met for adults, you can drink alcohol (responsibly).

Play Arcade/Facebook Play Arcade/Facebook loading...

Test your luck with plenty of old-school and newer pinball machines like the Addams Family, Avengers, Metallica, and Hook. Enjoy a cocktail named after video games and characters from the 80s like Ms. Pac-Man with Prosecco, Aperol, strawberry, and seltzer; The Tubular made with bourbon and Mountain Dew; or a Donkey Kong crafted with rum, banana liquor, cinnamon, Tiki Bitters, and lime. Lot of these actually sound really good!

Play Arcade/Facebook Play Arcade/Facebook loading...

How about shots with retro names as well! Strawberry Shortcake with vanilla vodka, Baileys, and strawberry or a Cinnamon Toast Crunch with bourbon, cinnamon, and rumchata.

Play Arcade/Facebook Play Arcade/Facebook loading...

Now, you might be saying what about food? Yes, you will be hungry after gaming and drinking for sure! Choices include sliders that are all served with Tetris tots along with plenty of pizza options, snacks, salads, and even a kid's menu.

Play Arcade/Facebook Play Arcade/Facebook loading...

Woah, woah, woah, did he just say kids' menu? Yes, kids are allowed in the arcade until 8 p.m. but after that, they have to skedaddle! And that's when this place becomes one of the best adult arcades with a 21+ crowd in the area!

Play Arcade/Facebook Play Arcade/Facebook loading...

Of course, when the warm weather is here, the fun doesn't stop indoors as you can enjoy an awesome rooftop deck Bar & Restaurant with amazing water views outside!

Have you visited this amazing place? Let me know on our station app because it is 100% on my bucket list!

Get our free mobile app

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man. Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin