Another Massachusetts eatery is being added to the list of America's Best Restaurants in the Baystate. America's Best Restaurants National Road Show is a national media and marketing company that travels all over the country to feature some of the finest restaurants and diners voted by the local people.

This is also a great way to learn about some of the best eateries in the United States if you plan to take cross-country road trips, especially if you have never dined at this small diner in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

According to iberkshires.com, Renee's Diner, located at 780 Massachusetts Avenue, will have a camera crew filming by the end of May. Proud owner Renee Tessier shared her feelings about being recognized nationwide.

"We're nervous, but excited to get the acknowledgement and notoriety that we feel like Renee's Diner has really built, we've built this, and we're excited to share it with not only our community, but now the whole United States is going to know when they come into Massachusetts." - Owner Renee Tessier

Tessier opened the diner in 2009, driven by her passion for food. Before starting the diner, she had waitressed at several local restaurants and even catered at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown.

The diner offers indoor/outdoor dining (weather permitting) and serves everything from scratch-baked goods to soups and salads, sandwiches, burgers, fries, comfort food, and breakfast. One of her favorite dishes is the vegetable omelet, while her husband, Michael, who also helps out at the diner, loves the hash.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

The show featuring Renee's Diner is currently in its fifth season and is available for streaming on YouTube, with over 2,000 videos to choose from. This is a fantastic opportunity to make a national appearance, as "America's Best Restaurants" is encouraging a full house for filming. Tessier is inviting the community to come out and show their support on this special day.

Below is an example of how the show works:

The 12 Best Fried Clams Places in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Sarah Sullivan

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause