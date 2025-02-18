Now the nation knows exactly what us New Englanders love the most for a hot dog. And, with baseball season not far off, why not talk about New England's favorite brand when it comes to hot dogs?

You have to admit, Fenway Franks are the best!

ALSO READ: The Meaning Of Another Driver Flashing Their Headlights In Massachusetts

David R./Yelp David R./Yelp loading...

The website Cheapism recently put out an article stating the "19 Regional Hot Dog Styles Across America You Have to Try." Now they didn't list the entire 19 but however, they did salute The Fenway Frank in what we need to know on why this hot dog is considered one of the best in the nation.

Here's what the article talks about for The Fenway Frank:

The home of the Boston Red Sox is where you go to try The Fenway Frank, New England’s take on the humble hot dog: beef and pork franks boiled and grilled (but only ever so slightly) and served in a New England-style buttery toasted bun with mustard and relish. It’s reputed to have been sold there since Fenway Park opened in 1912.

The writers stated the best place to try The Fenway Frank is no other than Fenway Park of course!

Ryan Pause Ryan Pause-TSM loading...

Obviously if you can't make it out to the ballpark, you can pick up a pack of 14oz Kayem Fenway Franks at many grocery stores across the Baystate.

What is your opinion on The Fenway Franks hot dogs? Hit us up on the station app:

Get our free mobile app

Check Out The 11 Most Popular Hot Dog Toppings It is grilling season and here are the Top 11 things to throw on top of your hotdog. You can use these separately or together or mix and match. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

These 15 Places Have the Best Hot Dogs in New Hampshire According to readers, these diners, drive-ins, pop-up stands and restaurants have the best hot dogs in the Granite State. Gallery Credit: Jon Rineman

10 of the Best Places in Connecticut to Enjoy a Juicy Hot Dog