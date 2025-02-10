A recent poll of the 50 most popular restaurants in America came out that feature many in Massachusetts.

While most of these chains you may not find in Massachusetts, the list does however represent Massachusetts pretty well in terms of what we have for popular chains.

Number 7 in particular is a Massachusetts stable for example. If you haven't been to it at least once, then you're still new to the state.

Without further ado, here are the 50 popular restaurant chains in America with number 7 being a Massachusetts favorite.

Canva Canva loading...

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

There's no doubt you haven't eaten at or at least seen some of these restaurant chains listed above. And it's pretty amazing how Dunkin' even came in at number 7.

Number 7 Is Special

Why? Because Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) was founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Which by the way fun fact according to Wikipedia, the chain was acquired by Baskin-Robbins' holding company Allied Lyons in 1990; its acquisition of the Mister Donut chain and the conversion of that chain to Dunkin' Donuts facilitated the brand's growth in North America that year.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

Ironically, 'The Original Dunkin' is still in business today serving local customers for the past 75+ years. This brings to how things compare on a local level as nothing beats locally owned establishments.

Massachusetts is also home to many local eateries that have been around for a long time as well. Especially when it comes to diners which the state has a wide variety to choose from.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...