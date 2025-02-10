This Massachusetts Restaurant Chain Was Ranked Best In America
A recent poll of the 50 most popular restaurants in America came out that feature many in Massachusetts.
While most of these chains you may not find in Massachusetts, the list does however represent Massachusetts pretty well in terms of what we have for popular chains.
Number 7 in particular is a Massachusetts stable for example. If you haven't been to it at least once, then you're still new to the state.
Without further ado, here are the 50 popular restaurant chains in America with number 7 being a Massachusetts favorite.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein
There's no doubt you haven't eaten at or at least seen some of these restaurant chains listed above. And it's pretty amazing how Dunkin' even came in at number 7.
Number 7 Is Special
Why? Because Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) was founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Which by the way fun fact according to Wikipedia, the chain was acquired by Baskin-Robbins' holding company Allied Lyons in 1990; its acquisition of the Mister Donut chain and the conversion of that chain to Dunkin' Donuts facilitated the brand's growth in North America that year.
Ironically, 'The Original Dunkin' is still in business today serving local customers for the past 75+ years. This brings to how things compare on a local level as nothing beats locally owned establishments.
Massachusetts is also home to many local eateries that have been around for a long time as well. Especially when it comes to diners which the state has a wide variety to choose from.
10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS
Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause