This Massachusetts Town Could Soon Have Its First Camping Resort

Camping just runs through my veins. I love the outdoors in the Berkshires especially during the summer months. The last amazing camping resort I stayed at was back in the summer of 2019 up in Lake George, New York. I'm certainly looking forward to going back up there, but however when I was told a camping resort is in the works here in Northern Berkshire County, this had me really excited!

Get our free mobile app

Greylock Glen Ecovillage Facebook Page Greylock Glen Ecovillage Facebook Page loading...

For those they grew up in Adams like I did, The Greylock Glen is a well familiar outdoor recreational attraction that sits at the bottom of Massachusetts's High Peak more known as Mount Greylock. People from all over come here to enjoy the outdoors with their family, friends, and even pets.

From AutoCAD Drawing "\\Vhb\proj\Wat-LD\10216.00\cad\ld\Concepts greylockglenresort.com loading...

The newly proposed Greylock Glen Resort will provide camping facilities in a location toward the very west end of Gould Road according to greylockglenresort.com. One of the perks of this resort is it will be built eco-friendly for the environment and will be split into two sections as a result. The Town’s concept for the Campground includes a variety of accommodation types and has a huge lean towards a mix of rustic cabins, yurts or eco-shelters, along with some traditional tent and small RV sites.

greylockglenresort.com greylockglenresort.com loading...

The primary Campground area is approximately 11.6 acres and is considered the "Primary Section A" area and will offer a rustic experience but will still offer amenities required by law such as bathhouses with showers, a camp store, and recycling stations. Optional amenities will include a swimming pool, a multi-use recreational room, and group gathering areas.

greylockglenresort.com greylockglenresort.com loading...

The "Section B" area located across Gould Road immediately to the north of Section A and consists of approximately 11.3 acres of sloped land and will offer Tent camping sites and canvas shelters due to the steepness of the terrain.

So whichever type of camping you're in to, this is guaranteed to offer something for everyone. As long as my wallet allows me to, I would definitely consider having a seasonal site as long as it's offered in the one of the camp amenities!

All in all, best proposal ever out of the previous ones!

READ ON: IF YOU PLAN ON CAMPING WITH KIDS

Must Have Items For Camping With Kids

A LITTLE ADVICE ON REPAIRING A CAMPER TOILET FROM ANOTHER MARKET:

Photos of Matt's Camper Toilet For No Reason I actually did a 'handy man' style repair without having to call in a professional!

IN THE MARKET FOR YOUR FIRST OR NEXT NEW CAMPER?