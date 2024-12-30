This Massachusetts Town Is 150 Years Older Than America Itself

There so many things to explore when visiting in the Baystate. It's no surprise that tourism is a huge in this state especially will all the history behind it. After all, we are living in a state that was once one of the 13 original colonies before becoming the United States of America.

Sometimes though, attractions can tend to lure people from hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles away just for them to be greeted by disappointment. That's why this oldest Massachusetts town in the country happens to also be the worst tourist trap.

What is the oldest tourist trap town in Massachusetts?

According to bostonuncovered.com, Plymouth Rock was voted “the worst attraction in Massachusetts.” Despite the fact that more than 1 million people annually flock to the South Shore to view this historic tourist attraction.

Plymouth Rock is the birthplace of American settlement by the English. It is where the Mayflower first touched American base on Plymouth Harbor in 1620 and the foundation of what would become “Plymouth Colony.” However, there are no written historical references to Plymouth Rock until 1715.

Plymouth is indeed a giant rock. Also referred to as the “granite slab,” and that’s exactly what you’ll embark upon when visiting the south shore. If you're looking to visit this attraction even though there are warnings not to, Plymouth Rock is located 40 miles south of the city of Boston on the South Shore. It’s just under an hour drive from Boston itself, just under three hours from the Berkshires, and while the attraction itself is anticlimactic, the waterfront town has a beautiful atmosphere. Personally, I think it's well worth the drive having been there myself!

