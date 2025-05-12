Massachusetts is home to many quaint and historic towns, some of which, according to World Atlas, are considered the Bay State’s “best-kept secrets."

Take Concord, for example. It was the site of the first battle of the American Revolutionary War and is often referred to as "the birthplace of the nation." However, Provincetown and many other locations also boast equally rich histories.

However, the World Atlas named this city, located 140 miles west of the seacoast, the number one best-kept secret.

North Adams, Massachusetts, is located along the scenic Hoosic River near the western entrance of the Hoosac Tunnel.

This was the first central rock tunnel constructed in America. North Adams, once part of Adams, would eventually become its own city, incorporated in 1878.

North Adams is home to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, established in 1894 as the "North Adams Normal School" and is part of the Massachusetts state university system.

What sets this city apart from an ordinary Berkshire town is its strong emphasis on art, particularly in North Adams. The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, commonly referred to as MASS MoCA, is recognized as the largest contemporary art museum in the United States.

We can't overlook the hidden gem of Natural Bridge State Park located in the back of North Adams. This park features the only naturally formed white marble arch in North America and attracts tourists from all over the region every year.

