This Restaurant In Massachusetts Voted The Best Steakhouse In The State
If anyone asks me, what's my favorite food of all time? I always answer with steak. You certainly can't go wrong with a New York Strip.
We may not have a Texas Roadhouse in the Berkshires, but we do have many other options when it comes to steak. Personally, if I can avoid spending an arm and a leg for steak, I'll usually grill up like a New York Strip right outside. With all that aside, Taste of Home produced a wonderful list of best steakhouses in every state.
This restaurant really catches my eye with the name itself. Only because I love my steak cooked were it's "mooing" a little versus well done burnt to a crisp. Sorry well done lovers.
Mooo located on Beacon Hill in Boston Mooo is unique in its decor, with walls covered in black-and-white cow art. The menu is classic yet modern, featuring prime cuts of dry-aged beef topped with your choice of classic sauces like au Poivre and bearnaise. Or, you can eat outside the box with their ketchup-based barbecue or the house Mooo steak sauce.
According to their website, this is the first steakhouse that I've seen that is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch & dinner, and even offers a full bar with an award- winning wine list. I guess I know where I'm going next time I'm in the Boston area!
