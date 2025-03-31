If anyone asks me, what's my favorite food of all time? I always answer with steak. You certainly can't go wrong with a New York Strip.

We may not have a Texas Roadhouse in the Berkshires, but we do have many other options when it comes to steak. Personally, if I can avoid spending an arm and a leg for steak, I'll usually grill up like a New York Strip right outside. With all that aside, Taste of Home produced a wonderful list of best steakhouses in every state.

Moo Restaurant Facebook page via Taste of Home Mooo Restaurant Facebook page via Taste of Home loading...

This restaurant really catches my eye with the name itself. Only because I love my steak cooked were it's "mooing" a little versus well done burnt to a crisp. Sorry well done lovers.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Mooo located on Beacon Hill in Boston Mooo is unique in its decor, with walls covered in black-and-white cow art. The menu is classic yet modern, featuring prime cuts of dry-aged beef topped with your choice of classic sauces like au Poivre and bearnaise. Or, you can eat outside the box with their ketchup-based barbecue or the house Mooo steak sauce.

Teppanyaki chef cooking in front of guests. Getty Images loading...

According to their website, this is the first steakhouse that I've seen that is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch & dinner, and even offers a full bar with an award- winning wine list. I guess I know where I'm going next time I'm in the Boston area!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

