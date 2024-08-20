This State Park Is Among The Best Place To Visit In Massachusetts

When you think of State Parks, what do you think of? Most of us just think of a boring picnic area. I can promise you, this is more than just any old picnic area ever since my first visit here during a summer program field trip.

Jean Aylward/AllTrails Jean Aylward/AllTrails loading...

According to onlyinyourstate.com, Natural Bridge State Park, is a 48-acre underrated park located in North Adams, where visitors can discover the only naturally-formed white marble bridge in North America.

This park was once home of a commercial white marble quarry that was active from 1810 up until 1947. In order to preserve the unique geological attributes that are found here, it became a state park in 1985.

Alex F/AllTrails Alex F/AllTrails loading...

If you take a quick 0.3-mile hike, it will take you to the natural bridge for which this park is named. There are stairs that lead to it and allow for an up-close and personal look. However, be aware of any temporary closures due to repairs according to Mass.gov.

A little brief history, over 13,000 years ago, glacial meltwater carved away at 550-million-year-old bedrock marble to create this natural bridge which is considered a wonder in both the natural and geological world. We're talking over 15 feet thick as this impressive bridge spans 30 feet across Hudson Brook found inside a steep 60-foot gorge. It's very impressive to see if you ask me.

Jean Aylward/AllTrails Jean Aylward/AllTrails loading...

While inside the park, visitors can also tour the abandoned marble quarry and see a man-made white marble dam. Like the natural bridge, it's the only one of its kind in North America. The perfect summer destination and the #1 spot for education for any summer program.

Park information and hours can be found here.

