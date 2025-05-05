This Stunning Massachusetts Town Was Just Named The Prettiest In America
In Massachusetts, we have many towns. Some of these are our homes, but people my age often claim that small towns are boring because they believe there is nothing to do.
I completely understand, having lived in Adams for over 20 years. However, that doesn’t mean I dislike small towns like Adams. In fact, I know many people who prefer a small town to "the big city" any day. The main point is that small towns have significant advantages over cities. One of those advantages is their remarkable beauty!
Which Town In Massachusetts Was Named The Prettiest In America?
Rockport, Massachusetts, is located about 40 miles from Boston. Often referred to as "The Other Cape," it runs almost perfectly parallel to Cape Cod. This charming destination is the ideal summer escape from the Berkshires!
According to the 2020 census, Rockport's population is under 7,000, making it the smallest town in the United States. During the summer months, tourists flock to Rockport for getaways and explore the various local shops it offers.
If you're planning your summer road trip in 2025, consider Rockport, Massachusetts, as your next destination.
