In Massachusetts, we have many towns. Some of these are our homes, but people my age often claim that small towns are boring because they believe there is nothing to do.

I completely understand, having lived in Adams for over 20 years. However, that doesn’t mean I dislike small towns like Adams. In fact, I know many people who prefer a small town to "the big city" any day. The main point is that small towns have significant advantages over cities. One of those advantages is their remarkable beauty!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Which Town In Massachusetts Was Named The Prettiest In America?

Rockport, Massachusetts, is located about 40 miles from Boston. Often referred to as "The Other Cape," it runs almost perfectly parallel to Cape Cod. This charming destination is the ideal summer escape from the Berkshires!

According to the 2020 census, Rockport's population is under 7,000, making it the smallest town in the United States. During the summer months, tourists flock to Rockport for getaways and explore the various local shops it offers.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you're planning your summer road trip in 2025, consider Rockport, Massachusetts, as your next destination.

I want to know what small town you grew up in and why you think it's the best. Please drop your answer on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

The 11 Friendliest Towns In Massachusetts These are the eleven most friendliest places in Massachusetts according to World Atlas. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause - TSM Berkshire / World Atlas

Food You Would Miss If You Left Massachusetts There are lots of famous foods that can claim “The Bay State” as their place of origin. It is the most densely populated of the New England states and was one of the 13 original colonies and 6th state to join the United States of America. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause