Thousands Are Fleeing Massachusetts For Connecticut And Other States

For those who know me, I have lived in Massachusetts my whole life. Overall, I had a pretty decent childhood. I don't have many significant complaints about this state, aside from the occasional unpredictability of winter. Let's say that we "Northerners" can handle winter better than anyone else, no offense to my southern friends.

While this new data isn't weather-related, many are concerned about the future of Massachusetts' population based on the latest survey by U-Haul.

The growth rankings are determined by each state's net gain or loss of customers using one-way U-Haul equipment within a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from over 2.5 million annual transactions involving one-way U-Haul trucks, trailers, and U-Box® moving containers.

Massachusetts ranked #49 in the nation for growth, a position it has maintained since 2023. Last year, U-Haul customers moving to Massachusetts accounted for only 48% of one-way traffic, while 52% left the state.

Why is Massachusetts ranked only #49?

Concerns have been raised about the state's healthcare system, along with the high cost of living and relatively high taxes, all of which are significant factors. Residents, including Nicky Santiago, spoke with WWLP22News about how these issues are prompting them to move to Connecticut, which is ranked #41.

Reasons to Move to Connecticut

“It’s more affordable ever since Covid, especially more affordable over there not by that much but enough where it made a difference,” - Nicky Santiago

The good news is that other New England states have much higher rankings for relocation. For instance, New Hampshire was ranked #33, while Maine was ranked #13. In comparison, South Carolina was ranked as the #1 most relocatable state in America.

