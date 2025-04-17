Three Big Fast Food Chains Are In Serious Trouble In Massachusetts
Three well-known fast food chains, Dunkin', Subway, and McDonald's, face legal issues regarding what goes on behind the scenes at their locations in Massachusetts. Every day as a customer, you would never think of these types of things going on.
Also Read: The Best Swimming Spot In Massachusetts For Beating The Heat
According to CBS News Boston, Attorney General Andrea Campbell has cited the owners of Dunkin', McDonald's, and Subway franchises in Massachusetts for alleged child labor law violations.
Dunkin' stores operated by Cafua Management Company were fined $140,000 as part of a settlement agreement with Campbell's office. The company failed to obtain the proper permits, which allow minors 16 or 17 years of age to work during legally prohibited hours, and cannot work for more than nine hours a day. It's also worth mentioning that minors were working without an immediate adult supervisor after 8 p.m.
Knight Food Service, which operates Subway franchises in Massachusetts, also failed to obtain work permits for minors, had them work more than nine hours a day, and employed minors to work without an adult supervisor after 8 p.m. The company was fined more than $22,000 for the violations.
The Brewster Company, which runs some McDonald's locations, has been fined nearly $64,000 for similar violations. Attorney General Andrea Campbell put out a statement on how this situation will be handled:
"Our child labor laws exist to protect young workers and prioritize their safety and education as they learn new skills, earn income, and contribute to their communities. My office will continue to enforce these laws to empower our youth and remind employers that Massachusetts is serious about protecting its workforce." - Attorney General Andrea Campbell
It's also worth noting that these violations date back to 2020. Many other Dunkin' franchise owners were cited for violating child labor laws. One had more than 1,200 child labor law violations at Massachusetts stores. Another location even allowed young workers to use a "dangerous oven."
10 'Nice' Things People Do That Fast Food Employees Actually HATE
Gallery Credit: Tara Holley
Fast Food Worker Pay
The Guide for Eating Fast Food While You're Driving...
7 Items To Avoid When Eating Fast Food
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews
Fast Food Restaurants You Could Never Live Without
Gallery Credit: Barb Birgy