It's the parade Northern Berkshire residents look forward to every year—and it's back this weekend.

Here at Townsquare Media Berkshire, we always look forward to taking part. What makes this parade unique is its new theme each year. This year's theme is especially fitting, as the parade has been held for 70 years, except for a freak storm in 1987 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Photo by Zulfa Nazer on Unsplash analog clock at 10:59

A Journey Through Time in Northern Berkshire

This year's theme is 'Time-Traveling Through Northern Berkshire.' Each year, 1Berkshire and the City of North Adams collaborate to host a festive, inclusive, and vibrant downtown parade celebrating all things autumnal in the Berkshires.

This year’s theme will bring history to life through creative floats, imaginative costumes, and memorable displays celebrating North Berkshire’s rich past, vibrant present, and exciting future. The entire community is invited to join this beloved event, held on the first Sunday of October.

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Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

Parade Details

The parade will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 1 pm. It will start at the intersection of State Street and Old State Street. Participants will line up on Curran Highway between DiSanti Field (north point) and United Cerebral Palsy (south point), roughly from 400 Curran Highway to 535 Curran Highway. It will then conclude at the intersection of Ashland Street and Washington Ave.

You can view the parade in any of the locations described or watch on Gateway Collaborative Media's Channel 1301. Plus, on their new streaming platform.