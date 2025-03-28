Personally when it comes to tires, I never cheapen out on them. It's quite obvious they are what's keeping your vehicle safely on the road. My personal experience, name brand tires are the best way to go.

Although even with name brand tires, errors can happen at anytime. Let's talk about Bridgestone for example.

According to CBS6Albany, Bridgestone is recalling defective tires that could fail and increase the risk of a crash. Walmart posted the safety recall on March 21 stating that Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (BATO) is recalling around 1,185 R123 Ecopia Tires, size 295/75/R22.

The reasoning for this recall is because there was a manufacturing error that could increase the risk of a crash. These tires were strictly sold on Walmart's website.

Type Of Tires Being Recalled

You maybe wondering why these tires are so big compared to what you see on a car. That's because these types of tires were designed for commercial trailer vehicles. Which these however, may have been produced with one of the three stabilizer ply belts applied incorrectly, failing to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, which pertains to new pneumatic tires other than passenger cars.

BATO also announced that they will replace the affected tires free of charge and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on May 13, 2025. For more information you can contact BATO customer service at 1-800-847-3272. Another option is reaching out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or visit nhtsa.gov for further assistance.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club are committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all supported by our health and wellness, product safety, and food safety professionals. In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs.” - Walmart statement

