TJ Maxx Set To Close A Location In Massachusetts In The New Year

Shoppers have only a few hours left to take advantage of a 20% off sale at the beloved retailer TJ Maxx, which has confirmed it will close two locations, including one in Massachusetts, in the coming days.

According to the U.S. Sun, the announcement was made in September, resulting in over 100 employees losing their jobs. A TJ Maxx spokesperson indicated that this decision followed a review of the company's operations.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

TJ Maxx is set to close its location in Massachusetts.

The TJ Maxx store at Newbury Street in Boston, Massachusetts, operating since 2016, will permanently close on Friday, January 3, 2026.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking. The Boston area has been the home for our headquarters for nearly 50 years and continues to be a very important market for us.” - TJ Maxx spokesperson

Read More: Massachusetts Residents Fined For Not Shoveling Sidewalks

Get our free mobile app

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

Is the TJ Maxx in Pittsfield, MA, affected by the closures?

Currently, the TJ Maxx on Merrial Road in Pittsfield will remain open for the foreseeable future. This is great news for Berkshire residents, as many people, including myself, enjoy shopping there, especially during the holiday season.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Other closures that occurred in 2025.

Denny's has confirmed that up to 150 locations in the U.S. will close by the end of the year due to a lack of profitability. Meanwhile, Red Lobster has announced plans to shut down more than 100 stores nationwide as new CEO Damola Adamolekun takes charge.

TGI Friday's is still facing challenges, leading to the closure of several locations, including 30 closures in April alone, following a recent bankruptcy filing. Applebee's anticipates losing between 20 and 35 locations by 2025, but is partnering with IHOP to introduce dual-branded locations that will feature a curated menu highlighting the best items from both restaurants. Lastly, Noodles & Company plans to close between 17 and 21 locations in 2025, following a challenging year in 2024.

Retail Stores That Closed Locations in 2025 A rundown of big-name retail stores that shuttered locations in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll