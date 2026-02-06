Remember When Toby Keith Had A Bar & Grill In Massachusetts?

Hard to believe it's been two years since country music icon Toby Keith died at age 62 after a two-year fight with stomach cancer on February 5, 2024.

Do you recall when Massachusetts had a "Toby Keith Themed" bar and grill?

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, Patriot Place, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, which was named after his 2003 single "I Love This Bar" and was taken from his eighth studio album Shock'n Y'all. The first location opened up in 2005 in Oklahoma (Toby Keith's native state). The Massachusetts location opened in May 2011 at the Patriot Place complex outside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The restaurant featured a guitar-shaped bar and served American cuisine and Southern Food. Live entertainment was the specialty of local musicians with no cover charge. Heck, even Toby Keith himself would make surprise appearances at the franchises, put on live performances, and mingle with his fans. This location abruptly closed in 2019 with no explanation. But the backstory is even stranger.

According to published reports, this particular location was the last of 20 Toby Keith’s franchises owned by a former organized crime figure and confessed murderer who foisted a real estate leasing scam on dozens of mall developers across the country. "Unreasonable rents" was deemed the reasoning for it's closure and even earned a reputation as a rowdy watering hole since opening in 2010.

Read More: Rumors Now Confirm That Subway Will Occupy North Adams Walmart

Getty Images for ACM Getty Images for ACM loading...

Are there any Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill locations still open in America?

Their website states that the only two Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill locations currently open are in Oklahoma, Toby Keith's home state.

Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday (Feb. 5) after a battle with stomach cancer. His death left the country music community mourning one of its most influential figures and talented songwriters. Here are some of the tributes and memories artists shared as they grieved Keith's passing. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak