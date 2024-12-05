It looks like scammers are taking a new way to scam to a whole another level. Don't fall victim of this scam.

According to the Feds, It all starts with a text message that looks just like an invoice for unpaid toll booths from E-ZPass. But there's one problem, it's a fake text message!

For example, over the Summer according to CBS Boston one driver in Waltham posted a message she got on social media, warning others the collection was for tolls she never passed through in the first place.

"Toll booths are all over the United States and you don't actually stop at a booth. Sometimes, you might not even know you've gone through a toll and then all of a sudden you owe for a toll. This is a big reason this scam is really taking off." - Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI special agent

Coffindaffer also stated if you recently received this text message, do not click the link that opens the website.

What To Do

While E-ZPass said it's aware scammers are claiming to represent the agency, it was also said the scammers are targeting numbers at random that are not necessarily associated with any specific account.

If you do however get one of these texts, you can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and simply delete the text message.

Any questions or concerns about your account, call E-ZPass customer service or visit their website directly. Say if you accidently clicked on the link, it is advised to immediately contact your financial institution and notify E-ZPass of any suspicious activity posted to their account.

