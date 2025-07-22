This Beloved Massachusetts Donut Shop Among The Best In America – Here’s Why

Do you believe these are the best donuts in the Bay State?

A Traditional Deep-Fried Treat

Doughnuts are delightful treats that many people enjoy from time to time. According to Sporked, these charming, deep-fried pastries have a rich history, with the tradition of indulging in fried delicacies dating back to ancient Roman times. How fascinating!

Deep-fried dough balls have been a popular treat since at least ancient Roman times and we still enjoy them today—but is a funnel cake really a donut? The philosophical debate rages on. And, of course, there’s the churro, whose ancient origins are in fact shrouded in mystery. As far as the name itself, recipes for dough “nuts” started appearing in recipe books in the mid 1700s. Washington Irving even wrote about “dough-nuts” in his 1809 A History of New York.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Best Donuts in America

Taste of Mass has recently conducted an engaging people's choice vote to determine the best donut shops in Massachusetts. If you love donuts, this is your opportunity to discover some of the finest places in our state for delicious treats.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Top Donut Shop in Massachusetts

Taste of Mass has named Donna's Donuts in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, as the best donut shop in the Bay State.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

Donna's Donuts has 229 reviews and an average rating of 4.3 stars. Here’s a customer review from Yelp:

Fluffy soft donuts with a variety of flavors, but not so much variety that you're overwhelmed. Helpful and conversational staff that happily gave me their recommendations. The interior is kind of retro and homey, and that made me so happy. The prices aren't bad either!

To see the top 16 donut shops in Massachusetts, according to Taste of Mass, visit this link.