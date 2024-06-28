Tornado Touchdown Confirmed In Massachusetts

I can't be the only one that's excited for the new "Twister" sequel. With where we live you wouldn't think tornados are next to impossible but it is clearly not the case.

While Massachusetts has seen some pretty intense storms in the past, tornados have popped up every now and then. Maybe not as intense as they are in the South, but they can happen anywhere.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024 at around 11:23 p.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the area of Breakneck Hill Road in Lincoln, Rhode Island with a maximum width of about 100 yards and winds of up to 100 mph.

Bing Bing loading...

This tornado traveled more than four miles through Cumberland which took down trees, limbs and power lines, before it diminished around 11:30 p.m. near Cushman Road in North Attleboro.

NWS Meteorologist Bryce Williams the direction that trees fall can help determine whether there was a tornado.

"“If they’re laying in the same direction, that can often tell us that we’re looking at straight-line wind damage, something from like a microburst oftentimes. Whereas if we see trees that are laid in all different directions or in a circular pattern … that oftentimes will signify a tornado. And that’s what we saw a lot today on our survey."

Get our free mobile app

Todd Manni director of the Emergency Management Agency in Smithfield, explained that all the trees are all alive healthy trees and are not dead due to the high winds.

On the plus side, No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Daily Items That Could Kill You If A Tornado Came Through Just about everyone has these items in their home, but they may be the worst things to have nearby if a tornado pays a visit. Gallery Credit: Dani

Tornado Records from Around the Country With tornadoes on our minds the last few days, I started to wonder about many of the tornado records. How many in one day, biggest outbreak, strongest tornado in history, etc... While we all feel Oklahoma is the home of terrible tornadoes, the stats are somewhat surprising. Gallery Credit: Kelso