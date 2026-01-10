Here’s Why It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Take Photos at These Locations

While you have the constitutional right to take photos in public, make sure you comply with all relevant laws when capturing that perfect shot.

Trespassing is illegal, even if you're taking a photograph.

When looking for the perfect spot for a family photo or your next Instagram selfie, it's important to follow the law. Don't walk onto someone else's property or sit on their porch, as these actions are trespassing and can be illegal.

Please avoid taking photos at the following locations in Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, trespassing is an issue not only on residential properties but also in places where photography is forbidden.

Taking photos on train tracks is not only illegal, but also very dangerous.

Mass Coastal Railroad strongly advises against trespassing to take photos along the railroad tracks. This area is private property and poses serious safety hazards. Trespassing is a leading cause of rail-related deaths in the United States. In 2022, there were 619 fatalities and 550 injuries nationwide due to trespassing.

"In order to achieve the highest possible level of public safety we respectfully request that police departments in the communities we serve remain vigilant with regards to railroad trespassing and the enforcement of [state law]," - (MCRR) President and CEO Chris Podgurski

What is the penalty for criminal trespass in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts General Laws prohibit trespassing on railroad tracks, which can result in a $100 fine or 50 hours of community service.

