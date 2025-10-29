Why Age Limits For Trick-or-treating Spark Debate This Halloween In Massachusetts
As Halloween approaches, it's time to shop for candy to give to children on the last night of October.
For some reason, I developed an obsession with a particular candy around Halloween: Milk Duds. I'm not entirely sure why, but I think it has to do with the combination of chocolate and the caramel texture. After all, they are made by Hershey's.
Growing up in Adams, I have many fond memories of trick-or-treating in my old neighborhood at the base of Mount Greylock. I dressed up in various costumes that my mother made from scratch, as store-bought costumes have always been quite expensive.
Does Massachusetts have an age limit for trick-or-treating?
Although Massachusetts does not have a legal age limit for trick-or-treating, many parents believe that ages 13 or 14 are appropriate limits. Personally, I continued to trick-or-treat with friends until I was 23, and I'm not exaggerating!
Here's a list of certain locations that have legal age restrictions
Chesapeake, Virginia, does not have a law against trick-or-treating after the age of 14. Although this law is not enforced, violators are not subject to any penalties.
In Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey, there is a law that prohibits trick-or-treating for individuals over the age of 12; however, it is not actively enforced.
Belleville, Illinois, has a law similar to New Jersey's, which is more recent.
In Charleston, South Carolina, there are restrictions on trick-or-treating for children no older than 15 years of age.
Overall, I highly doubt any of these laws or rules are enforced. If I see a teenager out trick-or-treating for innocent candy, it's much better than doing things that would get them in trouble. If I pass out candy this year and you happen to be at my doorstep and you're older than 16, I will certainly not turn you down!
Do you believe there should be an age limit on trick-or-treating, or is that just a myth? Share your thoughts on our station app..
