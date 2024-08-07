Tropical Storm Debby To Impact Massachusetts This Week

As the Eurythmics from 1983 would say "Here Comes The Rain Again."

Tropical Storm Debby impacted majority of the Southeast which originally made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday along the Gulf Coast of Florida before weakening into a tropical storm.

This storm system has brought heavy rain which caused ton of flooding and was even responsible for deaths of at least five people which included four in Florida including two children and one in Georgia. So how will Debby affect Massachusetts?

According to Patch, as Tropical Storm Debby marches toward the Northeast, it could mean flash flooding for parts of New England, including western and central Massachusetts. The National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center said that the core of the remnants of Debby could hit Massachusetts as early as 2 a.m. Saturday but rain will likely begin Friday evening.

The main threat however from the storm is the heavy rain, that has potential for flash flooding which is rated as a "slight" for the portion of the state between Worcester County and Berkshire County. Under that particular rating, scattered flash floods have about a 15 percent chance of happening indefinitely, particularly in urban areas. The rest of Massachusetts however has a marginal chance of flash flooding, about 5 percent.

The National Weather Service is also watching for waterspouts and tornadoes as the storm recirculates to the north and west of the area on Saturday, however they say the probability for tornadoes is on the low side.

According to early forecasts, Saturday will likely be pretty rainy across Massachusetts. But you can expect the sun and pleasant temperatures in the high 70s by Sunday.

