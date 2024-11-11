Now that Halloween is behind us, many are already thinking about holiday shopping which we all know can be stressful at times. But before we can think about Christmas (even though some stores are already playing Christmas music), there's one particular holiday to celebrate known as Turkey Day or just call it Thanksgiving for short. Even though Thanksgiving doesn't require a lot of shopping besides food, many always wonder if any grocery stores will even be open for last minute grab and go items. Well once again, the last minute items will only be available the day before as two major grocery store chains have announced they will close all locations on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart Closed on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts

Walmart has been the place to get early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving as some locations used to open in the evening. But, that all changed in 2021 after the pandemic hit as all Walmart locations across the country will be closed so all employees can enjoy time off with their family and friends. They do however have Thanksgiving deals online that can be scrolled through while feasting.

Big Y Closed on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts

While most Big Y supermarkets operate between the hours of 7:00am and 9:00pm, you will again have the day before to pick up any last minute Thanksgiving essentials as according to their website all Big Y supermarket locations will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th so that their employees may enjoy the holiday with family and loved ones.

There is plenty of time from now to stock up on your Thanksgiving needs as many of these stores usually have some sales going on especially when it comes to Turkey. Rest assured, both stores will reopen the next day on Black Friday especially for those looking to score holiday shopping deals at stores like Walmart.

