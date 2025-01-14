For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.

While this new data is not weather related, many are concerned what future holds for Massachusetts in terms of population due to this new data surveyed by U-Haul.

These growth rankings are configured by each state’s net gain (or loss) of customers utilizes one-way U-Haul equipment in a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from well over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box® moving container transactions that occur annually.

Massachusetts came in at #49 in the ranking out of all states in growth and this ranking has remained the same since 2023. U-Haul customers last year coming to Massachusetts only accounted for 48% of one-way traffic with 52% leaving the state.

Why Is Massachusetts Only At #49?

There have been concerns about the state’s healthcare, high cost of living combined with relatively higher taxes all playing a key factor. Residents like Nicky Santiago spoke with WWLP22News about how this is sending him to Connecticut which was ranked at #41.

Why Move To Connecticut?

“It’s more affordable ever since Covid, especially more affordable over there not by that much but enough where it made a difference,” - Nicky Santiago

The good news is other New England states have a much higher ranked for the move to states. New Hampshire for example was ranked at #33 while Maine was ranked at #13. South Carolina was ranked the #1 move to state in America.

